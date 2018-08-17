Heavy Police presence at Legon as law students retake leaked paper

There is heavy security presence at the ‘N Block’ of the University of Ghana as law students prepare to retake the school of law exams which was leaked.

Authorities at the school of law cancelled the paper after some students protested the leakage and accused their lecturers of leaking the paper to favour some students. They called for the cancellation of the paper.

“We’re asking the General Legal Council, Chief Justice, the Attorney General and the President to cancel this paper and dissolve that so called Independent Examination Body. I want to pursue a higher level of education in law only for me to be presented with BECE answer sheet for me to shade ABCDE on it. It’s so demeaning,” Spokesperson for the students Yaa Asantewaa Opoku told Starr News.

After the examination on Friday, July 27 2018, at the University of Ghana campus in Accra, some candidates reportedly jubilated after they allegedly had access to the leaked questions and marking scheme.

According to Starr News’ Wilberforce Asare, who is monitoring the situation on the campus of the University of Ghana, some students are calling for a boycott of the exams while others are preparing to retake the paper.

Meanwhile, the Concerned LLB holders who are applicants for the 2018 admission to the Ghana School of Law will address the media over issues regarding the admission of Students for 2018.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM