Homowo: AMA presents items to Ga Stool Houses

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has presented some food items and drinks to the Ga Stool Houses towards the celebration of this year’s Homowo Festival.

The items, which were presented by a team led by the Asheidu Keteke, Sub Metro Chairman Mr. Raymond Tetteh included maize, palm oil, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and undisclosed sum of money.

Mr. Raymond Tetteh, presenting the items explained that the support is expected to support the leaders and chiefs of the various stool houses cater for the people in the community during the festive period.

Nifa of Otublohum Nii Dzan We, Naa Tsetse Agyeman IV, who accepted the items on behalf of the people of Otublohum expressed appreciation for the kind gesture.

Naa Tsetse Agyeman IV advised the youth to celebrate this year’s festival in a peaceful way.

The Akanmajen Mantse, Nii Ayikai III, who also received the food items on behalf of the people of Akanmajen expressed gratitude for the generosity extended to them and prayed for God’s mercies for the country as a whole.

Other traditional houses including Sempe, Abola, Asafoatse Mankata,Sakumo Tsoshishi , Nai Wulomo, Gbese, Korle Wulomo, Asere Djorshi,and Atukpai also received similar items.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM