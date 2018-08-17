I wasn’t fired at EIB – Kafui Dey

By Kent Mensah
Kafui Dey was the first host of Starr FM's Morning Starr
Kafui Dey was the first host of Starr FM's Morning Starr

A former co-host of GhOne TV’s Morning Show Kafui Dey has issued a statement to discredit news report that he was fired at Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) Network.

Mr. Dey, whose resignation took effect July 31, 2018, has also rubbished a blogger’s post that he left the media giant over “sexual misconduct.”

“I wish to state clearly that the entire story is absurd, defamatory and a creation of the author’s imagination with no iota of truth whatsoever in it.

“I was not fired by my former employers nor do I have any accusations levelled against me in any form,” King Kaf, as he is affectionately called by his colleagues, noted in a rejoinder.

Below is the full rejoinder:

Defamatory Publication About Kafui Dey on firstnews360.com

A publication on firstnews360.com by one Araba Smith which alleges that I was fired by EIB Network over sexual misconduct has come to my attention.

Much as the website is supposed to be a spoof site, I view such a publication seriously considering the direction the author has taken with her fabricated story.

I wish to state clearly that the entire story is absurd, defamatory and a creation of the author’s imagination with no iota of truth whatsoever in it.

I was not fired by my former employers nor do I have any accusations levelled against me in any form.

A simple check at EIB Network will discredit this claim and any other claim in the story.

Issues of sexual misconduct are no joke and these cowards should not hide behind a so-called disclaimer on a spoof website to make statements that hurt people.

Kafui Dey

P.O. Box TN 1147

Accra, Ghana

kafuidey.mc@gmail.com

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

