The Garden: Be in love with the Now!

A famous quote says “Beware of destination addiction: The idea that happiness is in the next place, the next job, or even with the next partner. Until you give up the idea that happiness is somewhere else, it will never be where you are.” And so I ask, where are you now? And what are you up to Now? Are you living in the past or the future? Are you doing everything but to live in the now? If you are then I have news -you are robbing yourself off the gift of the present.

So many of us often make new resolutions and I just wonder how many of us actually accomplish our set goals during our set time frame. I know I use to make resolutions and not see them through and not because of anything but procrastination and so today I want us to have a look at how procrastination is a dream killer.

This month I launch a personal project after much procrastination, I am happy to report to you that at last I kick procrastination in the butt. Having said that, stop delaying what you can do now for later. Refuse to put on hold things you can do today for tomorrow. The future state mentality is what robs us from the present because our expectancy is also in future state so much so that even when we pray our faith is always in future state never current.

What is it about the “NOW” that we are so afraid of? Why would we rather prolong our joy, our blessings, and our responsibilities for some day or one day? If you ask me I’ll tell you that it’s partly because we don’t believe. Yes we don’t believe that we are deserving of these things, or we don’t believe that we can do or have these things and so by postponing, we give ourselves more time to convince ourselves. Let go of your unbelief, it steals life from you. Today choose to walk by faith (present state) because faith is now. Stop running, start receiving your joy today, your peace depends on it.

You are capable of starting a thing and seeing it to completion. You are capable of not only setting goals but of setting targets and most importantly you are capable of executing every desired project/plan. It is true that some projects do not run smooth and face challenges in the process, be determined to finish and finish strong. Nothing is impossible, your dreams are valid and they are attainable. Do not give room to procrastination because it is a dream killer.

You will convince yourself to park your dreams for tomorrow, then when tomorrow comes it moves to another day and before you know it time has gone and you are still dreaming, no wonder we lack the peace we require on a daily basis.

Have you noticed how procrastination steals your peace? It somewhat makes you feel unsettled because you know at the back of your mind that there’s something you should be doing right now and you’re not doing it. Whether it’s your birthday month or not I invite you to join me today in making a decision to never go another day procrastinating. The best time is now, start now, not tomorrow go for that dream, that vision and begin with that smile right now. Say goodbye to procrastination and fall in love with your now!