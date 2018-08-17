U-20 WWC: Adubea’s Absence Affected our Performance-Owusu Ansah

By Starrfmonline

Ghana’s Black Princesses attacker Sandra Owusu Ansah says the absence of her striking partner Priscilla Adubea affected her performance and the entire team at ongoing at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

Owusu Ansah, Ghana’s brightest spot in the opening game against France where she scored the only goal in the 4-1 defeat to the host laments on the failure of her pal to make it to the competition due to injury.

Adubea, joint top scorer in Africa’s qualifying campaign missed out with a knee problem.

“It’s really hurt us,” said Owusu-Ansah, in conversation with FIFA.com.

“We really link up well together and we can find each other with our eyes closed.

“It’s a lot tougher without her around and her absence has affected me, and the rest of the team for that matter.”

The Black Princesses bowed out of the competition in pride after beating New Zealand 1-0 in their final group match and Nigeria also exited on Thursday after losing 1-2 to Spain .

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

