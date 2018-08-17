UEW dismissals: No chaos on campus – Acting VC

The acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) Reverend Professor Anthony Afful Broni has rubbished reports that the University is in a state of chaos following the dismissal of five of its principal staff.

The governing council of the University earlier this week fired the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Mawutor Avoke, the Finance Officer, Dr Theophilus Senyo Ackorlie, Daniel Tetteh, Mary Dzimey and Frank Owusu Boateng, following an emergency meeting on August 13. The governing council in July 2017 interdicted them to allow for investigations after it emerged that some vital documents at some offices at the centre of an ongoing investigation had gone missing.

The dismissals, according to reports, have resulted in a series of acts of disgruntlement on the part of some staff of the institution and that if care is not taken teaching and learning will soon come to a standstill.

“It is very disturbing indeed. It is very unfortunate and a tragic loss. I’m hoping that they can fight it back to get what they have been due for over 20 years,” the Principal at the Colleges of Languages, Professor Ave Nsoh stated in a recent media interview of the dismissals.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor, however, disputed any report of insubordinations or chaos in the University following the dismissals.

According to him, there is absolute peace at the institution and no staff is disgruntled over the sacking of the five.

“…We, ourselves are surprised by the faith that people have in us. How come that people think that everything is chaotic and yet for the first time in our lives as a university over 40,000 people have applied,” Professor Afful Broni wondered in an interview with Starr News’ Ibrahim Alhassan.

He added, “I have been giving pep talks on time management for almost 20 years in this university and it is the regular orientation and sandwich orientation. For the first time in my life almost 20 years in this university, I was speechless, I was shocked in amazement at the numbers that come to access postgraduate education in the university only a month ago.

“I’m saying to you that what we stand for and what we do as a university is known to everybody. People can make propaganda about the chaotic situation in the university but everything is going on well. I’m sure you have seen it for yourself being here. So as they say in our dialect ‘ahwenepa nkasa’.

“What we are doing is speaking for itself and there’s no need for us to go out and make any more noise. This is why, when people make noise about people, people keep coming because they know what UEW stands for.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM