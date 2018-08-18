DVLA to recertify customized number plates

By Mohammed Awal
File photo

The Driver and Vehicles Licensing Authority (DVLA) is set to embark on a new electronic vehicle registration and documentation.

The exercise will begin with “vehicles with a customized number plate to re-certify their registration and enroll them in the new system,” a DVLA statement issued by Francis Asamoah Tuffuor, Manager, stated.

“The re-certification exercise is geared towards providing better service delivery to customers and to also do away with fake customized registration numbers in the country,” said.

The DVLA has therefore urged vehicle owners with customized registration numbers to present their registration documents to the Prestige service center at the DVLA head office, Accra.

According to the statement owners whose records are found to be authentic “would be issued with a new Certificate of Title for Motor Vehicle and a Vehicle Registration Smart Card.”

The exercise will begin on October 1, 2018, to December 31, 2018.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

