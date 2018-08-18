Napo lauds US Peace Corps Volunteers for selflessness

The Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has commended the selflessness of thirty-three volunteers from the United States who are in Ghana to serve in the education sector under the United States Peace Corps programme.

Dr. Prempeh joined the United States Ambassador and other dignitaries for a short swearing-in ceremony of the volunteers in Accra Thursday ahead of their two-year postings.

Dr. Prempeh, who is also the MP for Manhyia South, told the volunteers that they have come to Ghana when the country is undertaking several reforms in her education sector to ensure that the Ghanaian child is adequately equipped with the necessary skills to make an important contribution to our growth and development.

He thanked them for accepting to serve in rural and under-resourced communities under conditions which even some Ghanaians will not accept work in and urged them to lead lives beyond reproach.

“The adults, youth and particularly the children are definitely going to look up to you as their mentors and are most likely to adapt to your lifestyle. In all your endeavors, therefore, have this constantly at the back of your mind as you carry out your day to day activities”, he urged the volunteers.

The existence of the United States Peace Corps in Ghana began in 1961 when US President John F. Kennedy sent the very first 52 Peace Corps Volunteers to serve their country in the cause of peace by living and working in Ghana.

Those volunteers were received by President Nkrumah on 30th August 1961. Over the years, more than 5,000 Peace Corps Volunteers have served as education, health, environment, small enterprise development and/or agriculture volunteers in all 10 regions of Ghana.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM