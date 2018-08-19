C/R: Man, 23, arrested with human parts

The Police at Gomoa Fetteh Kakraba in the Awutu Senya West district of the Central region has arrested one person for unlawfully possessing human parts.

The suspect, Samuel Dzame, 23, was found returning from the town’s cemetery with a human skull and other parts concealed in a brown handbag.

One Rashid Wahihu who spotted him earlier raised an alarm which attracted several others who assisted in arresting the suspect.

The suspect was nearly lynched by the town folks as they claim he was going to use the dug human skull for money rituals popularly known as “Sakawa”.

He was finally handed over to the police at Gomoa Fetteh who also transferred him to the Kasoa divisional police for safekeeping and further investigation fearing an attack from the townsfolk who besieged the police station demanding the suspect be released to them to kill him to act as deterrent to others who would want to do same in the area.

The Gomoa Fetteh police commander ASP Johnson Hessey confirmed the arrest to Starr News’ Central regional correspondent Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM