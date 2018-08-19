N/R: Soldiers deployed to Kanvili over religious tension

Armed military personnel have been deployed at Kanvili in Tamale in the Northern region after religious tension on Saturday morning resulted in a near clash.

The tension was renewed following efforts by the Ahli Sunna Islamic sect attempted to stop members of Tijannia group from clearing a plot of land for a prayer ground ahead of the Idil Ahdha celebration on Tuesday.

The said plot of land has been an object of violence between the two sects. Local government authorities placed a ban on the land two months ago when a clash broke out between the groups during the eid fitir celebration, leaving two with knife injuries. The ban was, however, lifted a week ago, offering the land to the Tijannias to use as grounds for the Tuesday eid prayers.

But, some members of the Ahli Sunna allegedly threatened to attack the rival faction when they came out this morning to prepare the site for Tuesday.

In response, a military van full of armed soldiers have entered the community and went to the local chief.

Scores of members of the Tijannia armed with machete came out to stand infront of their mosque, announcing readiness for violence.

The assemblyman of the area, Peter Nsagkia condemned the renewed tension and said he would ensure both factions respect the resolutions of the Sagnarigu Municipal Security Council which has been mediating the violence for more than two months.

According to him, the Security Council has resolved to allow the Tijanniya sect to use the contentious Nuria Islamic Park for its eid prayer grounds while the Ahli Sunna maintained the RC park for the prayers on Tuesday.

“I’m the assemblyman of the area and in touch with the security agencies. The council brought the decision that now allows the Ahli Sunna to have their prayers on the RC park and so if the same body has bring a another letter and this time round there is fear and panic…there was fear and panic then but yet it was implemented. So I will not allow anybody to take the law into their own hands. The security agencies are on top of issues and I have faith in them.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Eliasu Tanko