Bagbin on agenda to destroy NDC – Kofi Adams

The National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Kofi Adams has accused the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin of plotting to destroy the largest opposition party.

Bagbin who has made his intentions clear to lead the NDC into the 2020 general elections is one of the most vocal critics of former President John Mahama and his administration.

Addressing constituency executives of the NDC in Keta, the seven-time Member of Parliament for Nadowli Kaleo who has already attributed the annihilation of the party in 2016 elections to bad governance further slammed the Mahama administration for neglecting the grassroots of the party.

“The pillars that support you when you’re up there, are the pillars you have to fortify to continue to carry you up there, when you weaken them, you fall. You can put something on nothing. We have to change.

“Don’t tell me that the boys that suddenly came closer to the president within four years can build mansions and buy land cruisers and you say there are no resources, where are they getting the money, their salaries?” Bagbin asked.

In his response, however, Adams who managed the Mahama re-election campaigned entreated the rank and file of the party to disregard the “scandalous” outburst of Bagbin.

According to Adams, Bagbin’s “blackmail, [and] destruction” of a party he claimed he wants to lead into the 2020 elections “will not wash.”

“If truly, Mr Bagbin is not out there to destroy the party,” Adams stated on Joy FM Monday “he must be careful with what he says.”

“But for some of us, it is becoming very clear that it is an agenda to destroy the party not to want to lead it. Because if truly he wants to lead the party he will not be speaking the way he is speaking.

“I’m scandalised with the comments coming from Mr Bagbin,” he added

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM