Bagre dam spillage: NADMO moves to avert disaster

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has moved to avert an impending flood disaster in the Northern Region following plans of authorities in Burkina Faso to spill excess water from the Bagre dam.

In a bid to deal with a possible disaster NADMO has warned residents living in communities along the banks of the Black and White Volta to take note and prepare accordingly for the over flow of the two rivers

In a statement, NADMO said due to “the rising trend in the volume of water in the Dam at 80% in the month of August this year as compared to 50% rise in the volume of water same period last year, it has become imperative that spillage of the dam, which was scheduled for first week in September this year, be done earlier than scheduled.

“The spillage of the dam is likely to be done between Thursday, 23rd August 2018 and Thursday, 30th August, 2018. In this regard, the communities along the banks of the Black and White Volta are to take note and prepare accordingly for the over flow of the two rivers.”

The statement added that “as a result of the foregoing, the Director-General of NADMO, Hon. Eric Nana Agyeman-Prempeh will hold a PRESS CONFERENCE at the Conference Room of NADMO at the Headquarters at 10:00a.m. on Wednesday, 22nd August 2018 to throw more light on the spillage of the Bagre Dam and readiness of the Coordinating Agencies for Disaster in Ghana to mitigate the effect on our people.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM