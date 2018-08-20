Dalex Finance rewards exceptional sales executives in Southern Sector

Non-bank financial institution Dalex Finance has rewarded its exceptional sales executives from the Southern Sector of the country. The awardees numbering twenty-five were selected from the company’s branches in the Greater Accra, Central, Eastern, Volta and Western regions. The awards include all-expense paid trips to Dubai, television sets, laptops, cash and mobile phones. The awards ceremony took place at the University of Ghana where over a 1500 staff of the company converged to participate in games.

Speaking at the ceremony Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance Mr Ken Thompson said there is a direct correlation between employee recognition and performance.

“This is the fourth time we are rewarding our staff with spectacular prizes and it gives us pleasure that for many of our staff coming from rural and peri-urban areas, we provide them with this amazing opportunity to travel outside the country. It is a culture at Dalex and we will continue to explore innovative means of incentivizing our workforce” he said.

On the recent collapse of some seven banks declared insolvent by the Bank of Ghana Director of Business Operations at Dalex Finance Joe Jackson proposed to the regulator to rate the institutions in a bid to restore confidence in the banking industry.

“All of us are being painted with the same brush. So whether you are doing good or bad everybody is afraid. I know that I am doing the right thing so I am saying shine the light on my business. It’s not fair for the few bad nuts in the business to cause fear and panic among everybody. There are institutions in Ghana that are doing well. Let the Central Bank rate us and let us publish our ratings,” he observed.

A total of eight staff of the company from all ten regions will embark on the recreational trip to Dubai which covers air-ticket, accommodation, meal, funds for sight-seeing and shopping, among others. The company’s turnover has grown by over 100% on a compound annual basis with over 4,000 employees.

Dalex Finance, which is one of Ghana’s foremost leasing companies, currently has over 4000 employees spread across the country.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM