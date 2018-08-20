I regret my utterances against foot soldiers – Presidential Staffer

Presidential staffer Dr. Louise Carol Serwaa Donkor, has admitted that, upon reflection, it was wise not to have uttered the comments she made about party foot soldiers the way she did on social media.

Speaking with Eyram Bashan on the Starr Woman Show on Starr 103.5 FM, Dr. Donkor intimated that “there is wisdom in not to have said what I said, given where I am. There is wisdom to not have said that on social media, that I accept.”

On Tuesday, 12 June 2018, Dr. Donkor was handed a 30-day suspension from her post as a Policy and Communications Analyst at the SDG Unit of the presidency. This followed some comments she made on social media which indicated that dealing with foot soldiers should not be encouraged. The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare in a notice to the Special Advisor to the President on SDGs, Eugene Owusu, directed that Dr. Donkor be suspended for 30 days as her comments sought to disparage a section of the Ghanaian society.

Dr. Donkor therefore indicated that she has resumed, having served her suspension.

“Yes, I am back at work,” the Founding Director of Aya Institute for Women, Politics and Media said on the Starr Woman Show over the weekend.

She also did indicate that, for whatever reasons, the incidence has rather strengthened and prepared her for higher opportunities.

“I feel that whatever happened was that thing for me to have a bigger story to tell someday. It wasn’t anything that deemed my light, it wasn’t anything that took anything away from me, it rather laid a lot of steps for me to climb higher,” she added.

“It is about what you can make out of every situation, people who know me, know what I stand for and they know that I care about people, I respect and honour people who are not like me, who are beneath me and I sacrifice a lot to give to people who don’t have,” she stated.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM