International Friendly: Kotoko to play Barcelona

Kumasi Asante Kotoko is said to take on Spanish giants FC Barcelona in a friendly next year, the management of the club have confirmed.

According to the spokesperson of the Club, Lawyer Duku says his outfit have received a proposal to take on the five-time UEFA Champions League winners next year to celebrate the Ashanti Kingdom especially in honor of the king of the Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu who is the life patron of the Ghanaian Club.

Otumfuo makes his 20th anniversary as the ruler of the Ashanti Kingdom.

“Information about this proposal is very scanty as of now but we want to do due some checks about the company arranging the match and especially on their proposal to invest in our Adako Jachie project, their track record and others,” Lawyer Duku confirmed on Oyerepa FM .

“They have sought our consent if we will be available to play such a match to honour His royal majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and I can say we are ready and the rest is with them.”

“Going forward more information will be given as and when it flows in, these talks are at the initial stages and nothing concrete has been reached.”

