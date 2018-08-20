KPMG report: Our side wasn’t heard – uniBank

The shareholders of uniBank have revealed they were not given an “opportunity to respond to any purported findings of KPMG.”

uniBank was one of five indigenous banks whose license was revoked by the Central Bank and merged into the Consolidated Bank of Ghana over alleged regulatory breaches.

Although a section of the media is quoting aspects of the KPMG Report on the Financial Condition and Future Prospects of the bank, shareholders in a statement said the Bank of Ghana failed to hear their side of the story and have not been served with an official copy of the report.

“The Shareholders of uniBank observe with great concern that a report purporting to be the KPMG Report on the Financial Condition and Future Prospects of uniBank Ghana is being disseminated in the media, even though on the 13th of August 2018, the Shareholders received a letter from the Secretary of the Bank of Ghana, stating that the Bank “is unable, at this time, to make available to you a copy of the Official Administrator’s Report on the bank,” the statement noted.

“No reason was assigned for the refusal to provide the report which the Shareholders had requested in a letter dated the 3rd of August 2018,” uniBank Shareholders said.

The statement added: “It is unacceptable for the Bank of Ghana and KPMG to deny Shareholders access to the report, even as material in the report is being widely disseminated to discredit uniBank and instigate public contempt and opprobrium against uniBank. No opportunity has been provided to the Shareholders of uniBank to respond to any purported findings of KPMG and yet they are being tried by the court of public opinion without the full facts of the case.”

