New GFA Exco members must go through Integrity test – Nyaho

Former Ghana FA Chairman Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe is advising the yet to be formed FIFA Normalization Committee to ensure that new football administrators must undergo a mandatory integrity test before they are allowed to contest for slots on the next Ghana FA Executive Committee.

Following last Thursday’s meeting between government and FIFA in Zurich, a decision was reached to disband the Executive Committee and pave way for the FIFA Normalization Committee to begin its reforms.

It is unclear if some members of the dissolved Executive Committee would be interested in contesting once a fresh election is held.

However, Nyaho Tamakloe believes a thorough background check and an integrity test would ensure honest men are put forward to run Ghana football.

“ All old or new football members who will present themselves for positions must have their background checks without any favour”, he told Starr Sports.

FIFA in consultation with CAF, GoG in the coming days will be forming the Normalization Committee.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5fm