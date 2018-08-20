Nigeria Escapes FIFA’s Ban

Nigeria escaped the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) ban on Monday before the deadline given by the world football governing body. Thanks to the timely intervention of the Federal Government.

Independent portal gathered that the Federal Government had informed FIFA that it officially recognizes Amaju Pinnick, as the President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

This was confirmed by Laolu Akande, the media aide to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, via his Twitter handle on Monday morning.

“The FG has already conveyed to FIFA its firm position recognizing Amaju Pinnick-led NFF as the current and only NFF Executive Committee.

“Government will also continue to work with all relevant stakeholders involved to resolve dispute in a timely manner. FG is upholding NFF treaty obligations to FIFA,” he wrote.

This comes 12 hours before the deadline FIFA gave the NFF to sort out its leadership crisis or face a ban.

Additionally, the government assured FIFA that football in the country was being run – and will continue to be run – in full compliance with FIFA Statutes.

Last week, FIFA issued a deadline of noon on August 20 for the Executive Committee led by Pinnick to be restored to office and allowed unhindered access to perform their responsibilities, or face a ban from international football.

Source: Independent