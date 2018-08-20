Nigeria will Escape FIFA Ban-Presidency

As the deadline given by the Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, to Nigeria to resolve the leadership crisis rocking the Nigeria Football Federation to avoid a ban ends today, high level talks have been going on between the federal government and the world football governing body.

Authoritative sources informed yesterday that the talks are being championed by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo who is bent on ensuring that the looming ban which takes effect tonight (12 midnight), was averted. We gathered that government team has been meeting with all concerned parties to the crisis including FIFA.

Our source said emphatically yesterday that the ban may be averted following the understanding shown by Government. ‘’We won’t be banned’’, our source said adding that ‘’Government magic’’ will avert the impending ban. FIFA is eagerly awaiting confirmation from Pinnick and the NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi that they are in control of the NFF secretariat.

Failure to get such information by midnight(tonight),the hammer would definitely fall on Nigeria. No one can predict how long it would take and unless the Pinnick led board is allowed to function, the ban would remain in place indefinitely.

Source:NAN