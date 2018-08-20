State drops treason charges against Anyidoho

The Ghana Police Service has dropped all charges against Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress Koku Anyidoho, Starr News has gathered.

The charges were dropped after the Attorney General and Minister of Justice informed the Ghana Police Service that the state was no longer interested in the case, according to Starr News’ Atiewin Mbillah-Lawson.

The maverick NDC Deputy General Secretary was arrested and charged by the Police with high treason over his call for a civil coup against President Akufo-Addo.

His declaration followed the ratification of the military agreement between the government of Ghana and that of the United States by Parliament Friday, March 23 despite huge public protest and stark warnings from security analysts that approval of the deal will open Ghana to terrorist attacks.

“On January 13, 1972, a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself,” the NDC firebrand said.

“There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency,” he added.

Anyidoho was granted bail on Thursday, March 29, 2018, after spending two nights at the cells of Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).

Speaking after his release, Anyidoho commended the police for their professionalism during his two-day encounter with them.

“The police did their job professionally and I want to congratulate them and thank them; the CID boss madam Tiwaa and her people. At least Ghana is working,” the Bull, as he is affectionately called within the political circles, told the media at his residence.

He added: “It was an interesting experience, but let me say for the records I was not manhandled at any point in time; not by the CID or the BNI.”

