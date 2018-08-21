Dig Deeper into Ghana’s History – Akufo-Addo to Historians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on up and coming young Ghanaian Historians to search deeper in Ghana’s history to unearth the contributions made by prominent personalities to the development of the country both in the pre-colonial and post-colonial era.

Speaking at the 75th Anniversary celebration and first memorial lecture and Exhibition in memory of Okyenhene, Amantiremanmienu, Nana Ofori Atta, Chief of Abuakwa state between 1912 and 1943, President Akufo Addo said the new generation of historians have a duty and responsibility to continue with the work that has been done by older generations and to move historical research to an even higher level.

“To the new generation of Ghanaian historians and writers, I say that you have a special responsibility to continue with the work of Adu Bohene and his opinionist that recognizes the period of European colonization as an incident of our history and not its justification and which establishes that the great continuum of Ghanaian history define the determination of our people to build a civilization founded on the values of liberty, common humanity and solidarity,” President Akufo Addo said.

As part of the ceremony, a study by Okyeman Kanea, Professor Robert Yaw Addo – Fening, which has been compiled into a book entitled “Akyem Abuakwa 1700 to 1943, from Ofori Panin to Sir Ofori Atta”, was re-launched. The President indicated that the “Addo – Fening, study is a good pointer for the new generation of Ghanaian historians”.

In his lecture, Okyeman Kanea, Professor Robert Yaw Addo – Fening, disclosed the devoted attention that the late Okyenhene, Amantiremanmienu, Nana Ofori Atta, gave to education. As a chief and a legislature in the colonial era, Nana Ofori Atta, fought for the education of the Ghanaian youth which led him to establish primary and secondary schools in Akyem Abuakwa as well as a scholarship scheme. Professor Addo – Fening, added that he was a beneficiary of the scholarship scheme, without which he would not have been able to attain secondary school education.

“As a cultural nationalist, Nana Ofori Atta believed that Gold Coasters should not sacrifice their African heritage and identify for that of the European”. As a Chief he supported the cause of Cocoa farms by supporting all efforts aimed at making their farming endeavours more profitable. “Nana Ofori Atta, was the first West African Chief to be received and so honored in the Birmingham palace in 1928 by then King George V” the Professor said.

Nana Ofori Atta is regarded as one of the pioneers of education and development in the Abuakwa state and Ghana, Nana was born in 1881. He was elected chief in 1912, a position he occupied until his demise in 1943. As one of the few educated chiefs in the then-Gold Coast, Nana’s stewardship in both his tribal affairs and general politics of the colony was very prominent.

Fondly referred to as Amantiremanmienu – which literally means ‘he who bestrode two worlds’ – he was also the longest-serving African on the Legislative Assembly (then the de facto Parliament) of the Gold Coast. Some of his many achievements include being the first Traditional Ruler to establish a Stool Treasury – from which he funded and founded the Abuakwa Scholars Fund, and established the first Government Trade School as well the Abuakwa State College.

Nana Ofori Atta was Omanhene of Akyem Abuakwa from 1912-1943, and also initiated and intervened in matters of Stool Lands, established a modern model farm, and advocated for mineral and cocoa rights and prices. As the first western-educated Omanhene, he established the first archives for Okyeman and was widely respected and known for his striking personality, and without doubt was an outstanding African of his generation in the Gold Coast.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Wilberforce Asare