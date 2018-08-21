Duffuor sues Central Bank over uniBank takeover

By Kent Mensah
Dr. Kwabena Duffuor
Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Shareholders of uniBank led by Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has sued the Bank of Ghana over its “arbitrary and capricious” decision to revoke the license of the indigenous bank.

The shareholders are praying the court to place an injunction on the BoG’s decision to revoke its licence and restore it into private hands.

Related Posts

We don’t know why unibank was shutdown – Executive Director

Republic Bank meets BoG Minimum Capital Requirements

BoG denying us access to KPMG report – uniBank

uniBank one of five local banks which were merged into the Consolidated Bank of Ghana a few weeks ago over alleged regulatory breaches.

More soon

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

 

You might also like
Headlines

We don’t know why unibank was shutdown – Executive Director

Business

Republic Bank meets BoG Minimum Capital Requirements

Business

BoG denying us access to KPMG report – uniBank

Business

KPMG report: Our side wasn’t heard – uniBank

Comments
Loading...