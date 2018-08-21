Duffuor sues Central Bank over uniBank takeover

Shareholders of uniBank led by Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has sued the Bank of Ghana over its “arbitrary and capricious” decision to revoke the license of the indigenous bank.

The shareholders are praying the court to place an injunction on the BoG’s decision to revoke its licence and restore it into private hands.

uniBank one of five local banks which were merged into the Consolidated Bank of Ghana a few weeks ago over alleged regulatory breaches.

More soon

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM