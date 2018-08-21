Let’s Sacrifice for Ghana’s Dev’t – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

President Nana Akufo-Addo has passionately appealed to the Moslem community and the entire nation, to emulate the sacrificial example of the Prophet Ibrahim who gave all he had for the good of others.

Speaking at the 2018 Eid-Ul-Adha celebration at the Black Star Square, President Akufo Addo said, “Moslems cannot be mimicking Prophet Ibrahim’s act of sacrifice merely as a ritual. Every occasion of Eid should be an occasion for reflecting on all the virtues and values that defined the momentous occasion that has become the basis for celebration thousands of years after it took place.

“Today, our country needs people with the character of the Prophet Ibrahim. We need to build a nation of sacrifice. The founding fathers of this nation sacrificed their all to give us our liberty. We have to sustain the gains that they made for this country through sacrifice.”

President Akufo-Addo reiterated his commitment to lead in the call for sacrifice as President of the Republic to ensure that he leaves a legacy of development and progress during his administration’s lifespan.

“I shall continue to sacrifice my all to ensure that I leave a legacy of peace and progress for coming generations. I shall continue to admonish my appointees to cultivate the same spirit of sacrifice that spurred on our forbearers to fight for our liberation and I shall demand it of them,” the President said.

The President further assured that his government, “will pursue goals and policies that will ensure inclusion of all segments of society irrespective of where they live.”

The President said his government’s goal is to create a society of equal opportunity for all. He emphasized that his administration will not relent until that goal is achieved.

Eid-ul-Adha is an Islamic festival to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim (also known as Abraham), to follow Allah’s command to sacrifice his son.

The first, Eid-ul-Fitr, lasts several days and marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. The second, known as the Greater Eid or Eid-ul-Adha, commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to Allah.

Eid-ul-Adha is also known as the Festival of Sacrifice.

