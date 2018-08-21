Let’s use Eid-ul Adha to reflect – Akufo-Addo to Muslims

President Nana Akufo-Addo has called on all Muslims not to use the Eid-ul Adha as a moment of celebration nut a moment to reflect on all the virtues and values that defined the momentous occasion.

The president’s message comes as Muslims around the world are today August 21, 2018 celebrating Eid-ul Adha, a festival of sacrifice which seeks to honour Abraham who in an act of obedience attempted to sacrifice his son.

In a message, President Akufo-Addo wished all Muslims in Ghana and around the world a joyful Eid-ul Adha celebration and urged themto use the occasion to “hold fast to the rope that Allah has united us with, which is the nation of Ghana.”

Below is the president’s message

“I wish all Muslims in Ghana and around the world a joyful Eid-ul Adha celebration.

Eid-ul Adha is a great occasion that does not call for celebration, but, more importantly, for reflection. We cannot be mimicking Prophet Ibrahim’s act of sacrifice merely as ritual. Every occasion of Eid should be an occasion for reflecting on all the virtues and values that defined the momentous occasion, which has become the basis for celebration thousands of years after it took place.

It is also an occasion for us to hold fast to the rope that Allah has united us with, which is the nation of Ghana. In doing so, we shall achieve our aim of making Ghana great and strong.

Asalamu Alaikum”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM