Melania Trump to visit Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump will travel to Africa later this year, although it is not clear where or when she plans on visiting the continent.

She said in a statement.

This will be my first time travelling to Africa and I am excited to educate myself on the issues facing children throughout the continent, while also learning about its rich culture and history.”

Mrs Trump is expected to focus on humanitarian work and “development programmes being done in many of the countries”.

She will not be travelling with US President Donald Trump, who was criticised earlier for allegedly referring to some African nations as “shithole countries”, though he denied he was being a racist.

Mr Trump has yet to make a trip to the continent since coming to office in January 2016.

Source: BBC