Obey the law to promote devt – NDC flag bearer aspirant

Aspiring National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2020 flag bearer, Mr Nurideen Iddrisu has called on Muslim youth, and all others, to obey and play by the rules in their quest for development, saying that Ghana is at a crucial stage of its development and there is the need to unite and empower the youth not just through education but with jobs.

“We can only do that when there is unity of purpose. As we celebrate Eid-al-Adha, let us take time to reflect and let the love we have for our country help us to come together to exude the values of sacrifice and unity in our quest to develop our dear country. Happy Eid-al-Adha. May Allah bless us all!” he said in a statement to mark this year’s Eid-al-adha.

The 43-year-old Banker and Oil & Gas Consultant told Ghanaians to make unity and sacrifice the focus of Ghana’s development agenda.

He said the values of unity and sacrifice must be seen in every area of national life and therefore called on Ghanaians to always put the interest of the country above their parochial concerns.

He noted that Eid-al-adha is a festival of sacrifice for Muslims to mark Ibrahim’s (Abraham’s) willingness to obey the command of Allah to sacrifice his only son, saying the values underpinning the festival go beyond religious considerations and cut across every facet of human life.

He therefore charged Ghanaians to obey the laws of the state, and commit to sacrifice for the sake of the country’s development.

“Unity of purpose, obedience and sacrifice are the values underpinning this great festival and as Muslims observe the day, all Ghanaians, no matter their religious affiliation, gender, beliefs, age, and creed must observe these canons for the purpose of developing this country,” he said.

He added: “Sacrifice is when leaders give their all, not for themselves but for the sake of the development of our dear country. Sacrifice is when contracts are signed, policies are formulated and implemented without a single thought of what the individual will gain or whether or not he/she will win the next election.”

To Muslims in Ghana and around world, he said, “Once again another year has come. Happy Eid-al-adha to you all, particularly to our National Chief Imam, Shaykh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharabutu. May Allah bless you all. I congratulate you all on an occasion as important as this”.

He pointed out that Eid-al-Adha is a great festival of sacrifice for all Muslims marked in remembrance of Ibrahim’s (Abraham’s) willingness to obey the command of Allah to sacrifice his only son but the lessons from it cut across religious boundaries, cultural beliefs or political considerations.

He said the fact that the festival is celebrated shortly after the pilgrimage to Hajj, which is a reunion of all Muslims in Mecca, is a point of unity which cannot escape attention.

“Each one of us must come to the table with an enduring belief, a steadfast commitment to offer that which we have for the betterment of all and the next generation. With that, we will all win and grow together with selfless sacrifice and a great unity of purpose,” the flag bearer aspirant noted.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM