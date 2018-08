Otiko Djaba has declined president Akufo-Addo’s appointment to serve as Ghana’s ambassador to Italy.

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection who was kicked out of office in Nana Addo’s maiden reshuffle said she is retiring from active politics.

Starrfmonline.com understands she has informed the president about her decision to “enjoy her family life.”

more soon

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM