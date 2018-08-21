UEFA president Ceferin nominated to stand for re-election

By Starrfmonline
The Slovenian Football Association (NZS) on Tuesday announced that its former head, Aleksander Ceferin, has been nominated for re-election as UEFA president by several European federations.

The NZS said in a statement on its website that a group of federations had sent an “official proposal” of support for Ceferin, the 50-year-old lawyer who succeeded Michel Platini at the head of European football’s governing body in 2016.

Along with Slovenia, the federations who have announced their support are Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, the Faroe Islands, Iceland, Italy and the Republic of Ireland.

The election is due to take place on February 7 next year in Rome, with other potential candidates having until November 7 to come forward, as long as they have the support of at least three member federations.

Source:AFP

Comments
