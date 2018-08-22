Afrobarometer completes surveys in 34 African countries

Completing more than 50,000 interviews in 34 countries, Afrobarometer has successfully wrapped up data collection for its seventh pan-African round of public-attitude surveys.

Despite a challenging funding cycle that threatened to severely curtail its activities, the network succeeded in carrying out its planned surveys in all regions of Africa, including its first-ever national survey in the Gambia.

Country-level survey findings on democracy, governance, economic conditions, migration, climate change, gender, and other issues are being released as they become available (see www.afrobarometer.org), and a Pan-Africa Profiles series of cross-country analyses will be released starting in late 2018.

Created in 1999 to give African citizens a voice in policy making, Afrobarometer is a panAfrican, non-partisan research network that measures, analyzes, and communicates citizen attitudes across the continent.

Afrobarometer conducts face-to-face interviews in the language of the respondent’s choice with nationally representative samples.

Financial support for Afrobarometer Round 7 has been provided by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, the Open Society Foundations, the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, the U.S. State Department, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) via the U.S. Institute of Peace, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the National Endowment for Democracy, Transparency International, and the Germany Development Cooperation (GIZ).

Round 8 surveys are expected to begin in April 2019.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM