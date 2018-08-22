Bank crisis: Ghanaians should be mourning – Ebo Whyte

Award-winning playwright and CEO of Roverman Productions James Ebo Whyte has described as disheartening the challenges facing the Ghanaian banking sector, leading to the collapse of some seven indigenous banks.

According to him, Ghanaians should be mourning about the situation because it will lead to the shrinking of the economy.

“The collapse of any Ghanaian business should make us all mourn because it shrinks our economy,” the maverick playwright stated on Starr Drive Monday.

Expressing disgust to the glee with which some section of the public are rejoicing over the collapse of the seven banks—five of which include uniBank, Royal bank, Beige bank, Sovereign Bank and Construction bank were merged to form Consolidated Bank of Ghana, Ebo Whyte said: “Not everybody can be an entrepreneur. It takes a certain quality to be an entrepreneur and not everybody is given that. So there are a lot of people who are trying to set up businesses, the businesses will remain one-man-business and they will die and the business will die with them.

“But there are those who have what it takes to set up businesses that’d employ 50 plus people. When people like that hit any hiccups along the road and something goes wrong with their investment and vision I mourn. I mourn because we have lost an opportunity, opportunities for our brothers and sisters to get jobs.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM