La Liga: Barcelona keeper Cillessen suffers rib sprain

By Starrfmonline

Barcelona’s reserve goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen suffered a sprained rib during a training session on Wednesday, the Spanish club said.

“His availability for the upcoming fixtures will depend on his recovery from the injury,” Barcelona said in a statement.

Related Posts

Six new signings to watch in La Liga

Navas staying put at Madrid in spite of Courtois competition

Real Madrid, La Liga must find way to replace Cristiano…

Cillessen, a 29-year-old Dutchman, joined the La Liga champions from Ajax in 2016 but has struggled to dislodge Marc-Andre Ter Stegen from the number one spot.

Barcelona also announced that midfielder Sergi Samper, 23, has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain.

Source:Barcelonafc

You might also like
Sports

Six new signings to watch in La Liga

Sports

Navas staying put at Madrid in spite of Courtois competition

Sports

Real Madrid, La Liga must find way to replace Cristiano Ronaldo – Gianni…

Sports

Ronaldo wants Real to pay his £26.45m fine

Comments
Loading...