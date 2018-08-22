Mahama to declare presidential ambition Thursday

Former President John Dramani Mahama will on Thursday, August 23, declare his intention to lead the National Democratic Congress as its flagbearer ahead of the 2020 elections.

The former president will then pick his forms at the Party’s headquarters at Adabraka in Accra.

Ahead of his declaration, Mr. Mahama on Wednesday called on the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at his office in Accra.

The two former presidents centred their discussions on the re-organisation of the party, the upcoming regional and national executive elections as well as the presidential primaries for the party.

President Mahama stated the need to consult the founder on party issues and commended him for re-energizing the party’s Council of Elders and participating actively in its meetings. He indicated that a re-energised Council of Elders will instil a strong sense of order in the party structure.

The former President who lost the 2016 elections to President Nana Akufo-Addo will contest former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah, Dr. Ekwow Spio Garbrah; a former Trade and Industry Minister; Former Vice Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi and Cape Coast South MP, Kweku Ricketts-Hagan for the flagbearer slot ahead of the next general elections.

