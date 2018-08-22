Man United deny Zidane, back Mourinho

Jose Mourinho retains the full backing of Manchester United’s board despite Sunday’s 3-2 Premier League defeat at Brighton, BBC Sport reports.

The result and performance has attracted widespread criticism.

Mourinho is the favourite to be the next Premier League boss to leave his job, with suggestions that former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is being considered as a potential replacement.

A United source said, “Why would we discuss Zidane when there is no job?”

Mourinho was disappointed by the failure to make more outfield signings during the summer transfer window beyond Brazil midfielder Fred and teenage full-back Diogo Dalot, who is injured.

He wanted additional cover in central defence and an alternative to Anthony Martial out wide.

However, in both instances, the United board felt there was no worthwhile signing available.

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright says there is “blood in the water” at Old Trafford amid apparent discord behind the scenes.

Mourinho said United made “incredible mistakes” as they were beaten by Brighton.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live’s Monday Night Club, Wright said, “Ed Woodward’s unhappy, the manager’s unhappy, the players are unhappy and the fans are.”

Mourinho warned in the summer that his side faced “a difficult season” if they did not strengthen before the transfer window closed.

Source:BBC