NP Gandour relaunches UB hair relaxer

NP Gandour Ghana, distributors of a high range of personal care products has relaunched its flagship brand, UB Hair Relaxer with a touch of Argan Oil into its formula.

The new UB hair relaxer which is rich in vitamins A, C and E as well as antioxidants and omega 6 fatty acid helps to boost cell production which results in softer, silkier and shinier hair.

Speaking to the media at the event in Accra, Manager of NP Gandour Ghana, Maher Faour said the move is aimed at addressing the changing needs of consumers.

“As we believe that the biggest room of the world is the room of improvement, we continue to strive on improving our products no matter how successful already they are.”

“Involving Argan Oil with UB came after different researches that prove extra ordinary benefit of Argan Oil in making the hair softer, silkier and shinier which will definitely add better and healthier effect to our consumers than the original UB formula,” he explained.

Mr. Maher Faour also assured his outfit will not relent on efforts to improving its beauty products to meet the changing demands of customers.

“I want you to be sure that for us, your loyalty is priceless and your position will always be at the heart of Gandour Nouvelle Parfumerie,” he promised.

For her part, award-winning Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, who is featured in UB’s latest television commercial, said the product has helped to relax her untidy hair.

She told STARR FM Business on the sidelines of the event that all women who yearn for softer, silkier, shinier, and healthier hair should turn to the new UB hair relaxer with Argan Oil for a new experience.

Meanwhile, UB is now available with full hair care range namely; hair food, hair gel, and hair spray.

