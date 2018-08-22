Shake up in banking sector not witch-hunt – Ofori-Atta

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, says he was shocked by the institutionalized thievery in the banking sector leading to the current crisis being witnessed.

Speaking Wednesday at an event to dissect the challenges in the banking sector spearheaded by the Danquah Institute, he attributed the collapse of some seven indigenous bank to gross fiscal indiscipline on the part of the shareholders of the banks.

The banks are; Capital Bank, UT Bank, Beige Bank, Royal Bank, Sovereign Bank, uniBank and Construction Bank.

Five of the aforementioned banks namely Beige Bank, Royal Bank, Sovereign Bank, uniBank and Construction bank had since been merged into Consolidated Bank of Ghana (CBG) earlier this month.

“At the heart of the matter is the thievery by certain shareholders and directors and the fact that the regulator has not been doing the right thing,” said Ofori-Atta of the challenges facing the banking sector.

Speaking directly to the merger of the five banks into one entity, Ofori-Atta swiftly rejected accusations that the move was political and a witchhunt.

“This is not about witch-hunting, it is about cleaning the financial mess in the country,” he explained assuring that “the law, of course, will take its course,”

Describing as worrying the colossal amount of depositors’ monies that were being syphoned from the aforementioned banks day in day out, he said the only way to stop the trend from continuing was to apply the banking laws to the letter leading to the establishment of the CBG.

“But just like that, in one fell swoop, many of them risked losing everything they had saved. Those numbers in front of me unpacked manifold narratives. It spoke of our current moral standards as a country.

“It spoke of our understanding or misunderstanding of goodwill. It spoke of our ability or inability to question what is just or unjust. It spoke of our appreciation of or lack of ethics,” he observed.

He assured that there’s no cause for concern despite the turbulence in the sector.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM