“Stammerer” Omane Boamah as Communications Min. was bad – Bagbin

Flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Alban Bagbin has slammed as bad Former President John Mahama’s appointment of Dr. Omane Boamah as Communications Minister.

That was because, the former Communications Minister was a “stammerer,” expatiated the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and MP for Nadowli Kaleo.

“I learnt from tradition that it is not the chief that speaks, it is the linguist and, so, when you are a leader, you must have a very good linguist.

“When Prof [Atta Mills] was in power, Haruna Iddrisu was our linguist in charge of communication, when my brother John [Mahama] came to power, he substituted him for Dr Omane Boamah who is a natural stammerer,” said Bagbin during his tour of the Volta Region.

He added: “He is a very intelligent boy, he is smart but when he is speaking, he wastes time in coming out and Ghanaians do not have that much patience, so, they are always looking for those that are rattling.

“So, even though you might have a good message, you will not succeed in marketing that message because somebody is there from the other side rattling and they are listening to him, so, we came down.

“You didn’t realise it, I studied governance and leadership up to the Master’s [level], so, I have some of these things at hand… They were some of these mistakes that cost us dearly.”

The seven-time veteran legislator also stated that former Deputy Education Minister in-charge-of Tertiary Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa was unfit and not qualified for that post.

“We had very good material in our last government but the placement was wrong. Look at my son-in-law Ablakwa; brilliant handsome young man but he had problems before he got his certificate at Legon. You recall they almost rusticated him.

“After he came to do his national service in Parliament and joined politics, he was made a deputy Minister for Education in Charge of Tertiary. [So for] the lecturers, what are you telling them? Some of these decisions affected us a lot,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Organiser of the NDC Kofi Adams has accused Mr Bagbin of plotting to destroy the largest opposition party.

According to Adams, Bagbin’s “blackmail, [and] destruction” of a party he claimed he wants to lead into the 2020 elections “will not wash.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM