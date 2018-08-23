2020 will be grand finale for Akufo-Addo, Mahama – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said he expects former President John Dramani Mahama to easily win the scramble for the NDC’s flagbearership, setting up a grand finale in 2020 with President Akufo-Addo.

The NDC lost the 2016 elections miserably to the governing NPP led by Akufo-Addo.

Akufo-Addo garnered 5, 716, 609 votes, representing 53.84% to snatch the presidency from Mahama who secured 4,713,277 votes, representing 44.40%.

The NDC also lost more than 40 parliamentary seats to the NPP, which gave the latter majority in Parliament.

Speaking with Starr News’ Eric Mawuena Egbeta, Thursday at the headquarters of the NDC to witness the delivery of former President Mahama’s letter of intent to join the party’s flabearership contest, Ablakwa was upbeat about the chances of the former President under whom he served as a Deputy Education Minister in charge of Tertiary.

“John Dramani Mahama has shown that he can defeat Nana Akufo-Addo. He is the only person in the field now. All those who have put themselves forth, who has defeated President Nana Akufo-Addo?” he asked rhetorically.

“So you have a one-one draw situation,” he stated adding that “2020 will be the grand finale if you like.”

Prophesizing an 85% victory margin for Mahama in the flagbearership scramble, featuring the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah and Prof. Joshua Alabi, Ablakwa said: “You can be rest assured that we are going to do all we can do as Members of Parliament to bring along our constituents and to deliver victory for Mahama in the flagbearership contest.

“As I have said elsewhere I’m not expecting anything less than 85% victory.”

Righting Wrongs of Past

In a video following the presentation of the letter of intent to contest for the flagbearer position of the ahead of election 2020, Mahama said a comeback will provide him with an opportunity to “right the wrong of the past.”

“I’ve prayed diligently about the task ahead and I believe I owe a duty to God and my country to take our great party back into government to right the wrongs of the past and to put an end to the cries of the people under the current dispensation,” Mahama said in the short video moments after the letter was presented to the party executives on his behalf.

The letter was presented by Ambassador Ohene Agyekum on Thursday, 23 August 2018 at the NDC headquarters.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM