94 NDC MPs reaffirm Mahama comeback endorsement

Ninety-four NDC Members of Parliament have reaffirmed their support for former President John Dramani Mahama to lead the party into the 2020 elections.
It follows the submission of a letter on behalf of the former President by Ambassador Ohene Agyekum to executives of the NDC, announcing his intention to join the party’s flagbearership race. Twelve MPs abstained.
Mahama who will be in the race with Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, Ekow Spio-Garbrah and a host of others, said in a video moments after the letter was presented that a comeback will provide him with an opportunity to “right the wrong of the past.”
In a press release announcing their unflinching backing to the former president, the MPs said: “Our Constituents had one simple message – President Mahama should avail Himself to the people of Ghana to salvage the sinking ship under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Today He has heeded the clarion call of the people and we are grateful.”
“Our support is volitional and of our free will. We have pledged to contribute our time, expertise and personal resource to campaign for His Excellency to ensure a resounding victory in the Presidential primaries and galvanize the entire party around His candidature to wrestle power from the clumsy and inept government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” they added in the press release signed by Fiifi Fiavi Franklin Kwetey (MP, Ketu South), Inusah Abdulai Fuseini (MP, Tamale Central), Magnus Kofi Amoatey (MP, Yilo Krobo) and Dominic Akuritinga Ayine (MP, Bolgatanga East).
The rests are; Joseph Yieleh Chireh (MP, Wa West), Edwin Nii lante Vanderpuye (MP, Odododiodioo), Samson Ahi (MP, Bodi), Eric Opoku (MP, Asunafo South), Cassiel Ato Forson (MP, Ajumako/Enyan/Esiam) and Muhaammed Bawah Braimah (MP, Ejura Sekyedumase).
Below is the list of all the 94 MPs
1. Hon Yusif Sulemana
2. Hon Fifi Kwetey
3. Hon. Akandoh
4. Hon. Dakura
5. Hon. Heloo
6. Hon. Ras Mubarak
7. Hon. Tanko
8. Hon. Dafeamekpor
9. Hon. Rudolf Amenga-Etego
10. Hon Felicia Adjei
11. Hon. Adjei Mensah
12. Hon Yusif Jajah
13.Hon Edward Bawa
14. Hon Thomas Ampem
15. Hon. Jabanyte
16. Hon. Linda Ocloo
17. Hon Joycelin Tetteh
18. Hon Derek Ohene Bekoe
19. Hon. Sophia Akuaku
20. Hon Clement Apaak
21. Hon Richard Acheampong
22. Hon Majisi
23. Hon Kwakye-Ackah
24. Hon Acheampong Tampi
25. Hon AL Umar
26. Hon. Alex Gabby Hottordze
27. Hon Albert Alalzuuga
28. Hon. Laardi Ayamba
29. Hon Aziz Muniru
30. Hon. Woyome
31. Hon Ato Forson
32. Hon Kofi Buah
33. Hon Alhassan Mumuni
34. Hon Sam George
35. Hon. Ntow
36. Hon. B.T. Baba
37. Hon. J.Y. Chireh
38. Hon. Agbodza
39. Hon Etu-Bonde
40. Hon Nii Lante V
41. Hon. Aboagye
42. Hon. Bedzrah
43. Hon. D. Ayine
44. Hon. Amoatey
45. Hon. Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa
46. Hon M.K. Nawaane
47. Hon. Mahama
48. Hon J.A. Jinapor
49. Hon Naser Toure
50. Hon. Doyoe
51. Hon. Okletey
52. Hon Ahi
53. Hon Oti Bless
54. Hon Atta-Mills
55. Hon. Mohammed Bawah
56. Hon. Eric Opoku
57. Hon. Mutawakilu Adam
58. Hon. Charles Agbeve
59. Hon Christian Otuteye
60. Hon. Napaare
61. Hon. Ernest Norgbey
62. Hon. Eric Afful
63 . Hon. Laryea
64. Hon Abdul Aziz
65. Hon James Agalga
66. Hon Okoe Vanderpuije
67. Hon Queenstar P. Sawyerr
68. Hon Inusah Fuseini
69. Hon Angela Tay
70. Hon A.B.A Fuseini
71. Hon Alhassan Suhini
72. Hon Mahama Ayariga
73. Hon Hellen Ntoso
74. Hon Peter Nortsu-Kotoe
75. Hon Isaac Adongo
76. Hon Collins Dauda
77. Hon Dandawa
78. Hon Kpodo
79. Hon Eric Osei Wusu
80. Hon A. Chiwitey
81. Hon Alhaji Masawudu
82. Hon Labaika Alahuma
83. Hon Afotey Agbo
84. Hon Augustine Tawiah
85. Hon Ben Ahiafor
86. Hon Daniel Ashiamah
87. Hon Alex Adomako
88. Hon Stephen Ackah
89. Hon Kuganab-Lem
90. Hon Twumasi Ampofo
91. Hon Geoffrey Kini
92. Hon Kofi Humado
93. Hon Betty Krosby Mensah
94. Hon Ibrahim Ahmed
Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM