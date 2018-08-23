94 NDC MPs reaffirm Mahama comeback endorsement

Ninety-four NDC Members of Parliament have reaffirmed their support for former President John Dramani Mahama to lead the party into the 2020 elections.

It follows the submission of a letter on behalf of the former President by Ambassador Ohene Agyekum to executives of the NDC, announcing his intention to join the party’s flagbearership race. Twelve MPs abstained.

Mahama who will be in the race with Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, Ekow Spio-Garbrah and a host of others, said in a video moments after the letter was presented that a comeback will provide him with an opportunity to “right the wrong of the past.”

In a press release announcing their unflinching backing to the former president, the MPs said: “Our Constituents had one simple message – President Mahama should avail Himself to the people of Ghana to salvage the sinking ship under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Today He has heeded the clarion call of the people and we are grateful.”

“Our support is volitional and of our free will. We have pledged to contribute our time, expertise and personal resource to campaign for His Excellency to ensure a resounding victory in the Presidential primaries and galvanize the entire party around His candidature to wrestle power from the clumsy and inept government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” they added in the press release signed by Fiifi Fiavi Franklin Kwetey (MP, Ketu South), Inusah Abdulai Fuseini (MP, Tamale Central), Magnus Kofi Amoatey (MP, Yilo Krobo) and Dominic Akuritinga Ayine (MP, Bolgatanga East).

The rests are; Joseph Yieleh Chireh (MP, Wa West), Edwin Nii lante Vanderpuye (MP, Odododiodioo), Samson Ahi (MP, Bodi), Eric Opoku (MP, Asunafo South), Cassiel Ato Forson (MP, Ajumako/Enyan/Esiam) and Muhaammed Bawah Braimah (MP, Ejura Sekyedumase).

Below is the list of all the 94 MPs

1. Hon Yusif Sulemana

2. Hon Fifi Kwetey

3. Hon. Akandoh

4. Hon. Dakura

5. Hon. Heloo

6. Hon. Ras Mubarak

7. Hon. Tanko

8. Hon. Dafeamekpor

9. Hon. Rudolf Amenga-Etego

10. Hon Felicia Adjei

11. Hon. Adjei Mensah

12. Hon Yusif Jajah

13.Hon Edward Bawa

14. Hon Thomas Ampem

15. Hon. Jabanyte

16. Hon. Linda Ocloo

17. Hon Joycelin Tetteh

18. Hon Derek Ohene Bekoe

19. Hon. Sophia Akuaku

20. Hon Clement Apaak

21. Hon Richard Acheampong

22. Hon Majisi

23. Hon Kwakye-Ackah

24. Hon Acheampong Tampi

25. Hon AL Umar

26. Hon. Alex Gabby Hottordze

27. Hon Albert Alalzuuga

28. Hon. Laardi Ayamba

29. Hon Aziz Muniru

30. Hon. Woyome

31. Hon Ato Forson

32. Hon Kofi Buah

33. Hon Alhassan Mumuni

34. Hon Sam George

35. Hon. Ntow

36. Hon. B.T. Baba

37. Hon. J.Y. Chireh

38. Hon. Agbodza

39. Hon Etu-Bonde

40. Hon Nii Lante V

41. Hon. Aboagye

42. Hon. Bedzrah

43. Hon. D. Ayine

44. Hon. Amoatey

45. Hon. Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa

46. Hon M.K. Nawaane

47. Hon. Mahama

48. Hon J.A. Jinapor

49. Hon Naser Toure

50. Hon. Doyoe

51. Hon. Okletey

52. Hon Ahi

53. Hon Oti Bless

54. Hon Atta-Mills

55. Hon. Mohammed Bawah

56. Hon. Eric Opoku

57. Hon. Mutawakilu Adam

58. Hon. Charles Agbeve

59. Hon Christian Otuteye

60. Hon. Napaare

61. Hon. Ernest Norgbey

62. Hon. Eric Afful

63 . Hon. Laryea

64. Hon Abdul Aziz

65. Hon James Agalga

66. Hon Okoe Vanderpuije

67. Hon Queenstar P. Sawyerr

68. Hon Inusah Fuseini

69. Hon Angela Tay

70. Hon A.B.A Fuseini

71. Hon Alhassan Suhini

72. Hon Mahama Ayariga

73. Hon Hellen Ntoso

74. Hon Peter Nortsu-Kotoe

75. Hon Isaac Adongo

76. Hon Collins Dauda

77. Hon Dandawa

78. Hon Kpodo

79. Hon Eric Osei Wusu

80. Hon A. Chiwitey

81. Hon Alhaji Masawudu

82. Hon Labaika Alahuma

83. Hon Afotey Agbo

84. Hon Augustine Tawiah

85. Hon Ben Ahiafor

86. Hon Daniel Ashiamah

87. Hon Alex Adomako

88. Hon Stephen Ackah

89. Hon Kuganab-Lem

90. Hon Twumasi Ampofo

91. Hon Geoffrey Kini

92. Hon Kofi Humado

93. Hon Betty Krosby Mensah

94. Hon Ibrahim Ahmed

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM