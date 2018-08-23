E/R: One dead, 17 injured as KIA transporting market women crashes

One person has been confirmed dead with 17 others injured in a fatal accident involved a KIA Truck transporting goods and traders, mostly women, to Akateng in the Upper Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region.

Four of the victims including the driver in critical conditions have been referred to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua while the others are on admission at Asesewa Government Hospital.

The traders were sitting on top of their goods mostly processed gari in sacks at the bucket of the KIA Truck and fell to the ground during the accident.

It is not clear what exactly caused the accident but sources say the Vehicle failed break.

The Akateng and Asesewa Market are the two most viable and well patronized market centers in the District attracting many traders and farmers. However, due to the Poor road networks in the district, commercial motorbikes and KIA trucks have become the most common means of transport.

According to Paul Atakora, the Upper Manya Krobo District Administrator for the National Disaster Management Organization, the practice is even more dangerous during market days and worrying phenomenon on the Affram River as boat owners overload passengers and goods without life jackets.

He said NADMO has embarked on several public safety education ostensibly to stop the practice but have not been heeded to.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Kojo Ansah