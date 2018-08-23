Eddy Annan’s Passion Air acquires 3 aircraft

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft has announced that the company successfully placed three pre-owned Q400 turboprops with Passion Air from Ghana.

“Africa is the youngest and fastest growing region in the world, and regional aircraft like the Q400 will play a key role in helping to advance Africa’s economic growth,” Bombardier said in a statement.

The airline will operate the three Q400 aircraft in a 78-seat configuration on domestic routes.

“This is the first step, and we look forward to expanding our fleet with more Bombardier aircraft,” said Edward Annan, chief executive officer, Passion Air.

“The Q400 offers the performance and flexibility that we need to further develop our network.

“With a range that unlocks great opportunities for us, we are confident that we will capitalize on a larger market, which extends to 12 countries and over 180 million potential passengers out of Accra,” he noted.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM