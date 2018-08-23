Ghana may end up with ’empty’ lawyers – Kotey

Professor Emmanuel Nii Ashie Kotey, a former Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana, Legon has warned that If care is not taken, Ghana might end up having lawyers who do not know law.

Prof. Kotey made the comments when he appeared before the Appointment’s Committee of Parliament on Thursday, August 23.

Prof. Kotey explained that at the last interview conducted at faculty of law at the University of Ghana, Legon, to give admission to lawyers who applied to offer their master’s program, it appeared that, lawyers with Law degrees could not tell the panel the requirements of a valid contract.

He added that some Lawyers could not tell what a lease is, while some Lawyers could not discuss a single case in a constitutional law.

According to Prof. Kotey, some lawyers with law degrees had no idea of the 31st December case.

Prof. Kotey suggested that, if possible, all institutions offering legal education in the country, including the law faculty at University of Ghana, Legon, should be discredited and be allowed to go through proper scrutiny to make sure all those institutions have the requirements to offer a proper legal education in the country.

Prof. Kotey added that this will help produce quality and qualified legal practitioners.

Prof. Kotey and three other Justices were appointed by President Nana Akofo-Addo to the Supreme Court.

The other three are; Justice Samuel K. Marful-Sau, Justice of Appeal, Justice Agnes M. A. Dordzie, Justice of Appeal and Nene A. O. Amegatcher, Private legal practitioner and former President of the Ghana Bar Association.

