Kofi Annan to be buried in Ghana – Family

The family of Kofi Annan has hinted the departed UN chief will be buried in Ghana.

“The Government of Ghana will shortly announce the arrangements for a State ceremony, which will take place in Accra,” the family announced in a statement on Thursday.

However, it said the United Nations will hold memorial “events in New York and Geneva” for its former secretary general prior to the ceremony in Ghana.

“The dates for those events will be announced in due course,” the statement added.

“The family has kindly asked that no flowers be sent. For those still wishing to have their thoughts and support reflected in a gift, they suggest a contribution to the Kofi Annan Foundation:www.kofiannanfoundation.org/donate,” it stated.

“The Annan family wishes to thank most sincerely the many who have expressed their condolences following the passing of Kofi Annan. The family has found great solace in the outpouring of love and support.”

Mr. Annan passed on over the weekend in Switzerland after a short illness.

