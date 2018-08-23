NDC race: I’ll right wrong of past – Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama has presented his letter of intent to contest for the flagbearer position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of election 2020.

He said a comeback will provide him an opportunity to “right the wrong of the past.”

“I’ve prayed diligently about the task ahead and I believe I owe a duty to God and my country to take our great party back into government to right the wrongs of the past and to put an end to the cries of the people under the current dispensation,” Mr. Mahama said in a short video moments after the letter was presented to the party executives on his behalf.

He added: “The 2020 election presents our party, the NDC, with a great opportunity to offer yet again, visionary leadership driven by a commitment to create opportunities for all our people and not just a few.”

The letter was presented by Ambassador Ohene Agyekum on Thursday, 23 August 2018 at the NDC headquarters.

In the video posted on Mahama’s Facebook page, he said: “I’m happy to confirm that I’ve submitted my letter to the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, confirming my decision to contest for the position of the flagbearer for the NDC when the party opens nominations later this year.

“In coming to this firm decision, I’ve ponder deeply and soberly on the socio-economic and political landscape of our country today, vis a vis the clear path we had started to build, aimed at positioning Ghana as a true middle-income country by modernizing our dilapidated social and economic infrastructure and gradually inculcating in the Ghanaian a sense of patriotism, self-belief and commitment to a One Ghana Agenda.

“I’ve taken into consideration the groundswell of support, the never-ending calls and encouragement from a large section of our party elders, members of our party, supporters and Ghanaians from diverse backgrounds.

“Our collective victory in 2020 will end the increasing hardships, expand the base of our economy, create more sustainable jobs, ensure shared prosperity for all and pursue good governance including peace, unity and security.

“As a servant leader, I have listened with deep respect to the elders of our party, to members of our party and Ghanaians from all walks of life, and I am honoured to avail myself for truthful, transparent, selfless, unifying and dedicated service to the National Democratic Congress and above all to the good people of Ghana.”

Mr. Mahama will be contesting his previous appointees such as the current second deputy speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah and Prof. Joshua Alabi.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM