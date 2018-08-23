Otumfuo storms Ofori Panin Fie in historic return visit

Otumfuo Osei Tutu of the Ashanti kingdom will today embark on a historic return visit to the Ofori Panin Fie to meet the Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

The Ashanti Monarch is the special guest of honour at a grand durbar to mark the 75th anniversary of the late Okyenhene, Sir Ofori Atta. The Okyenhene is the host of the event.

The visit comes on the back of an earlier one by the Okyenhene to the Manhyia palace on the invitation of the Otumfuo some months ago.

The two major traditional leaders have been deemed to be historic enemies following the ancestral wars fought between their forefathers in colonial Ghana.

Historians say the two powerful ethnic groups became enemies after pre-colonial politicians such as Captain George Maclean and Commander Hill pitched them against each other.

The development eventually led to the killing of Opemsuo Osei Tutu II while crossing River Pra in 1717 by the Akyems.

Speaking to Morning Starr on today’s meeting, historian Dr. Samuel Adu Gyamfi said the two current traditional leaders are friends beyond the stool.

“The current Asantehene has a relationship with the Okyehene beyond the stools. The Asantehene would agree that he rather bridges the history between Asante and Akyem on the basis of social collision. The stools upon which chiefs sit represent their power. Traditional leaders understand the nature of power balance,” he told Francis Abban Thursday.

