Asantehene visits Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, is currently at the Jubilee House in a historic visit to the Presidency.

The Monarch is being accompanied by some 20 paramount chiefs from the Ashanti kingdom.

This is the first time the Asantehene has visited the Presidency in recent history.

It comes after his historic visit to the Okyenhene’s palace at Kyebi in Akyem Abuakwa after the two traditional leaders have been perceived to be enemies for many years.

Meanwhile, the Otumfuo has called for the amendment of the 1992 constitution to offer the country’s chiefs a pronounced role in the political affairs of the nation.

The Asantehene observed that the fourth republican constitution is too euro-centric and that the time has come for that to change to reflect Ghana’s traditional norms.

The Asantehene who was addressing a grand durbar of chiefs and inhabitants of the Abuakwa State in memory and honour of the late Okyehene, Amantiremanmienu Nana Ofori Atta at the Oforipanin Ese Ho in Kyebi, said the life story and contribution of Nana Sir Ofori Atta I, to the socio-economic and educational development of Gold Coast (now Ghana), was a testament to the fact that chiefs have a major role to play in the forward match of the country.

This, important role of chiefs has a limitation placed on it by the constitution and those provisions ought to be relooked at, the Asantehene underscored.

He also recalled the rich history that exists between the Ashantis and the Akyems, indicating that the details of the history alone shows that the Ashanti Kingdom and the Abuakwa State are one people with a common vision of making the lives of their people and subjects better and worthwhile.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM