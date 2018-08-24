BECE: Over 2,000 results withheld, 134 cancelled

The West African Examination Council has withheld the results of 2,061 candidates who took part in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) pending the conclusion of investigations into alleged examination malpractice.

A statement by WAEC added that the withheld results will either be released or cancelled after the Council concludes its investigations.

A total of 509,827 candidates made up of 263,291 males and 246,536 females sat for the examination. This figure is 8.92% higher than that of the previous year.

The candidates were from a total of 16,060 schools and the examination was administered at 1,772 centres. Out of those who initially registered for the examination, (0.93%) of the candidates were absent.

WAEC also added following the conclusion of investigations into cases of examination malpractice detected during the conduct of the examination:

One hundred and thirty-four (134) candidates had their subject results cancelled for bringing foreign material into the examination hall; for collusion and engaging in irregular activity during the examination.

Eighty three (83) candidates had their entire results cancelled for bringing mobile phones into the examination hall and receiving external assistance.

According to WAEC, it has released the provisional results of candidates who sat for the BECE for School Candidates and hosted the results online for candidates who desire access their results on the Council’s website.

