Dep. Eastern regional minister resigns; new appointment made

Deputy Eastern Regional minister Joseph Tetteh has resigned from his job.

It is unclear why Mr. Tetteh is leaving the job now despite vehemently denying when a supposed resignation letter signed by him hit social some weeks ago.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo, has nominated Mr. Samuel Nuertey Ayertey as Deputy Minister-designate for the Eastern Region.

A statement from the Presidency Friday evening said: “The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has nominated Mr. Samuel Nuertey Ayertey as Deputy Minister-designate for the Eastern Region.

“This follows the resignation from office, on Friday, 24th August, 2018, of Hon. Joseph Tetteh, Member of Parliament for Upper Manya Krobo, a decision which has been accepted, with regret, by President Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Samuel Ayertey is currently a lecturer at the Koforidua Technical University, Koforidua, and was the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate for the Lower Manya Krobo constituency, in the Eastern Region, in the 2016 general elections.

The President is hopeful that Parliament will expedite the vetting of the new Deputy Minister-designate for the Eastern Region, so he can assume office as quickly as possible.

President Akufo-Addo thanked Hon. Joseph Tetteh for his service to the nation, assured him of his continuous support to enable him retain the Upper Manya Krobo seat in the 2020 elections, and wished him well in his future endeavours”.

