GNPC’s artificial turf project in Dompin-Pepesa starts Aug. 24

he Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC) will cut a sod for the construction of an Artificial Turf at Dompim-Pepesa in the Western region on Tuesday, August 28.

The event will be attended by the company’s Chief Executive Dr Kofi Kodua Sarpong as well as the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency George Mireku Duker.

The Parliamentarian, George Duker, who doubles as the Vice-Chair of the Parliamentary select committee on Energy and Mines, was instrumental in ensuring the facility is built in his native locality.

The pitch comes with a fence, four (4) floodlights and a standby generator to provide light in the evenings when there is no power from the national grid. This will make the facility usable at all times.

The GNPC Foundation has undertaken a similar project in Bekwai with works ongoing in Effiakuma in Takoradi.

Other projects are expected to take in Duayaw Nkwanta in the Brong Ahafo Region and Koforidua in the Eastern region.

The move formed part of the foundation’s core objectives towards providing sports infrastructure and contributing to the development of sports and physical education among the youths

Source: GNPC Communications