Invest in prudent ventures – Mr Eazi to artistes

Award-winning artiste and shareholder of betPawa, Mr Eazi, has handed a cheque to one of the biggest winners of the sports betting firm.

Randy Adu who hails from the Ashanti Region took home a cheque of GH¢18,292 after betting with GH¢ 5.

BetPawa shareholder and brand ambassador, Mr. Eazi, advised Ghanaians to erase negative conceptions about betting games while stressing that jackpots were one way individuals can amass wealth.

He also advised young and upcoming artistes to find prudent ventures and invest while they are in the prime of their career.

“We all won’t be here forever, even footballers go broke how much more musicians. Investment is what will save you.”

BetPawa currently operates in Kenya, Uganda, Zambia and Nigeria aside Ghana.

Bets can be placed with as low as GHc1 with any device that connects to the internet.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM