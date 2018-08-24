Mahama has no chance in 2020 – Political Scientist

A political scientist with the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Legon, Alex Frimpong has shot down the chances of former President John Mahama beating President Akufo-Addo in the 2020 general elections.

Mahama on Thursday officially notified the party of his intention to contest for the flagbearer position of the party.

In a short video moments after his letter of intent was submitted on his behalf by Ambassador Daniel Ohene Agyekum to the NDC executives, Mahama stated a comeback will provide him with an opportunity to “right the wrong of the past.”

He said his decision to return was after praying diligently “about the task ahead and I believe I owe a duty to God and my country to take our great party back into government to right the wrongs of the past and to put an end to the cries of the people under the current dispensation.”

Speaking to Starr News, Frimpong said he believed it would be better for the NDC to settle on a new candidate.

“Given what has virtually become a tradition in the fourth republic where a party is given a two-term, the chances of winning the next elections may be difficult given what the tradition has been,” he stated.

“…If we go by the tradition NPP has a better chance in 2020,” he added.

2020 will be grand finale

The NDC lost the 2016 elections miserably to the governing NPP led by Akufo-Addo.

Akufo-Addo garnered 5, 716, 609 votes, representing 53.84% to snatch the presidency from Mahama who secured 4,713,277 votes, representing 44.40%.

The NDC also lost more than 40 parliamentary seats to the NPP, which gave the latter majority in Parliament.

According to the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, he expects Mahama to easily win the scramble for the NDC’s flagbearership, setting up a grand finale in 2020 with President Akufo-Addo.

“John Dramani Mahama has shown that he can defeat Nana Akufo-Addo. He is the only person in the field now. All those who have put themselves forth, who has defeated President Nana Akufo-Addo?” he asked rhetorically.

“So you have a one-one draw situation,” he stated adding that “2020 will be the grand finale if you like.”

